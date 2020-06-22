Home and Away spoilers: WHO can help Jasmine Delaney?

Willow decides she needs to do something to help Jasmine Delaney on Home and Away. But WHO will she call upon to help cheer Jasmine up?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has decided to stick around in Summer Bay. But she's still feeling rejected by some of her closest friends.

Jasmine continues to hide away at home, and knocks back an offer from her housemate, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) to watch a movie together.

When Willow also fails to get Jasmine interested in the running of the local gym, which Jasmine now owns after the death of her husband, Robbo, WHO will Willow call upon for help to boost Jasmine’s spirits?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has some exciting news for her mum, Maggie (Kestie Morassi). She is moving back into the family farmhouse!

Maggie couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s been lonely living there by herself since husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) moved out following their marriage break-up.

However, what does Ziggy’s decision mean for her relationship with boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor)?

Dean appears to have accepted Ziggy’s decision to help her mum. But how does he REALLY feel?

Could the move spell trouble for this couple’s relationship?

Elsewhere, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) continue their welcome home tour.

Alf is still grumpy that his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) didn’t inform him about all the goings-on in the Bay while he was away on his honeymoon with Martha.

But he soon cheers-up when he is reunited with Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) for the first time since her kidnap ordeal.

