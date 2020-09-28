Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Colby Thorne with Taylor?

Uh-oh, it looks like Colby Thorne's secret is about to get out when he is caught with detective Angelo's wife, Taylor on Home and Away...

As things heat-up between Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) and married woman, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson), the pair are caught kissing on the sofa by Colby’s sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

It doesn’t take Bella or friends, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) long to discover WHO Colby’s mystery woman is.

Dean is furious to find Colby would play with fire like this, by messing around with police detective boss, Angelo Rosetta’s (Luke Jacobz) wife.

Angelo is currently investigating the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon. But little does he know, Colby was the one who pulled the trigger and Dean helped him cover-up the crime last year.

Will Colby make a dangerous enemy of Angelo by fooling around with Taylor?

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still trying to process her feelings for the late Evan Slater, which have now been thrown into a spin by the arrival of Evan’s long-lost twin brother, Owen (Cameron Daddo).

Unsure how to deal with the situation, Roo leaves her nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) to fill in the blanks for Owen about the brother he never knew.

Elsewhere, Dean is still under pressure from his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) about co-parenting of their young son, Jai (River Jarvis).

But having pushed Dean’s girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) out of the picture, is Amber now trying to get back together with Dean?

Will Dean set Amber straight, even if it jeopardises his chance to spend more time with Jai?

