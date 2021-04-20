Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Susie McAllister?

Susie McAllister has managed to get her hands on a whole lot of STOLEN money on Home and Away. But is the conwoman about to get caught-out?

The net is closing in on conwoman Susie McAllister (played by Bridie Carter) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

After conning Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), and getting her hands on Surf Club money, Susie prepares to flee!

John Palmer (Shane Withington) refuses to believe girlfriend Susie is up to no good.

He appears to be proved right when Susie calls with good news for Justin and Leah about their house sale mix-up.

However, it’s all LIES!

Susie is busy packing her bags with the stolen money, ready to make her escape.

But before she can do a runner, Susie is interrupted by the arrival of Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).

Irene knows Susie is up to no good and doesn’t intend to let her get away with it!

Has Susie met her match?

Meanwhile, Jai Simmons (River Javis) is excited about the upcoming Summer Bay Classic surf competition.

Jai wants his dad Dean (Patrick O’Connor) to compete in the competition and win first prize.

So no pressure then!

Having already missed so much of Jai’s life, Dean starts to feel the pressure to WIN the competition and not let his son down again.

At the hospital, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) fears he has blown his chance of a reconciliation with his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).

However, when Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) arrives for a hospital visit, she is surprised to find her mum Mia kissing Ari!

It looks like Ari and Mia are officially getting back together again!

Plus, there’s romance in store for Chloe too.

She and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) enjoy spending some quality time together after their kiss.

Is the time now right to break the news about their romance to their friends and family?

How will everyone react?

