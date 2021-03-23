Home and Away spoilers: WHO confronts Amber Simmons?

As Amber Simmons considers sticking around in the Bay, someone is suspicious about her intentions towards Dean on Home and Away. But WHO?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is enjoying being a happy family again with his ex, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) and their son, Jai (River Jarvis).

But if Amber is going to stick around in Summer Bay, she needs to find a job and somewhere to live for her and Jai.

How will Amber react when Dean unexpectedly invites her and Jai to move into the apartment… permanently!

Given their heated past, is Amber ready to shack-up with Dean for the sake of their son?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in mixed emotions about the return of Amber and Jai.

Ziggy knows her ex-boyfriend, Dean must be super-happy to have his family back.

However, what if Amber suddenly decides to leave the Bay again with Jai?

Dean will hit rock bottom… again!

After Ziggy voices her concerns, her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) decides to find out what Amber’s intentions are.

But how will Amber react when Tane questions her about her intentions towards Dean?

Will Tane accidentally jeopardise things between Dean, Amber and Jai?

Elsewhere, all is not well at Summer Bay House.

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) still feels like her husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) are watching her every move.

Alf and Roo are secretly worried about Martha, after seeing her having a heated conversation with herself.

But little do they know, Martha has been talking to a vision of her troubled son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald)!

Desperate to get away from Alf and Roo and spend some time with Kieran, Martha comes up with a plan.

Putting her plan into action, Martha makes a phone call and leaves an excited message for Kieran.

He can safely come back and nobody will know…

