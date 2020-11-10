Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Dean Thompson threaten?

Dean Thompson is ready to fight for his rights as a dad and threatens to take Amber to court over their son Jai on Home and Away...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is getting fed-up with the limited access his ex, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) is allowing him to his young son, Jai on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amber still won’t let Dean’s mum, Karen meet her grandson.

Nothing that Dean says is enough to convince Amber that his troubled mum has changed since those days back in Mangrove River.

And with Amber’s nightmare mum, Francesa (Joanne Hunt) still stomping around the Bay making her presence felt, Dean has had just about enough.

Pushed to his limit, Dean SNAPS and warns Amber he is prepared to take her to court over custody of Jai…

Meanwhile, police detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) is still reeling from his discovery that his wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) is somehow involved with policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), a prime suspect in Angelo’s murder investigation!

Determined to catch the pair in a lie and expose their affair, Angelo secretly photographs the pair kissing…

And now it’s payback time.

Turning on the charm, Angelo apologises for neglecting Taylor while he’s been busy on the case.

He gives Taylor a beautiful necklace as a way of saying sorry.

But little does Taylor know, but Angelo has bugged the necklace and plans to use it to listen in on the secret conversations between Taylor and her lover, Colby…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) faces a dilemma when his mum Gemma wants him to return home to live with her in New Zealand.

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is suddenly worried this will mean the end for their relationship.

WHAT will Nikau decide to do?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5