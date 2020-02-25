Home and Away spoilers: WHO dies in hospital siege?

It's the end of the line for a Summer Bay resident when the hospital siege takes a tragic turn on Home and Away and a gunshot is heard...

As the hospital siege continues, doctor Mason Morgan (played by Orpheus Pledger) and patient Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) are secretly discussing a plan of action to get the better of the gunmen on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Mason creates a diversion, Ari intends to get as many hostages out of the hospital as possible, including Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

However, when things gets out of hand a gun shot is heard…

WHO has been shot?

Meanwhile, some of the locals are gathered at the Pier Diner watching the news coverage of the siege.

But that’s not enough for Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) who has discovered his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is trapped in the hospital with policeman Colby Thorne’s (Tim Franklin) teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

Colby warns hot-headed Dean to let the police do their job and negotiate with the gunmen.

But since when did Dean do what he was told?

Meanwhile, the mystery continues as to WHO the gunmen are and what they want.

Unfortunately, the terrible truth dawns on nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) when she notices an Ouroboro tattoo on the wrist of one of the gunmen and discovers her so-called police protector, Senior Constable Jay Myers (Edmund Lembke-Hogan) is in league with the gunmen!

Elsewhere, Scott Larkin (Trent Baines) is still keeping Robbo (Jake Ryan) in the dark about the siege at the hospital.

Robbo is about to come face-to-face again with evil gang leader, Victor Devln (Patrick Thompson), who was behind the death of Robbo’s wife and young children.

As Robbo puts on the pressure, Victor taunts Robbo and cryptically hints that he hopes Robbo’s wife Jasmine is having a good day at work at the hospital…

When Robbo realises the deadly danger Jasmine is in, he insists on heading for the hospital at high speed.

However, Scott has other ideas…

