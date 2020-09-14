Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Colby Thorne flirt with?

Colby Thorne mixes business with pleasure when he flirts with detective Angelo's wife, Taylor on Home and Away! WHAT is Colby plotting?

Flirting with the boss’s wife is probably NOT the best way to go about things when you are a suspect in a murder investigation!

But that is exactly what policeman Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) does on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

As police detective, Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) becomes increasingly suspicious about the involvement of Colby and his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) in the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon, Colby knows he needs to stay one step ahead of Angelo.

So when Angelo’s wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) unexpectedly comes to town to visit, Colby decides to approach her as part of his calculating plans…

Let’s hope Angelo doesn’t find out what Colby is up to!

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for runaway Bella.

She has less than 24 hours to return to town for her police interview. Or Angelo will issue a warrant for her arrest.

Up in the mountains, Bella’s boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), his uncles Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne), and Ari’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are all searching for the missing teenager.

But it seems Bella is determined to stay in hiding, never to return to Summer Bay!

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is rushed to hospital after being discovered collapsed unconscious by Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) at the garage.

Justin’s worried doctor sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) runs some tests to find out the cause of his sudden collapse.

But the prognosis is worse than they thought…

WHAT is wrong with Justin?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5