Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Mackenzie Booth have a fight with?

Willow and Amber's girls night out turns into a whole lot of TROUBLE when Amber and Mackenzie clash over Tane on Home and Away!

There’s a BIG girls night out happening in today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Willow Harris (played by Sarah Roberts) and new-girl-in-town, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) hit a nightclub… and bump into Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Amber couldn’t be happier, seeing as she and Tane recently hooked-up.

However, things are about to get complicated when Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) joins the night out and brings Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) along.

Mackenzie has already taken an instant disliking to Amber, after catching the home carer putting the moves on hunky Tane.

But could it be that Mackenzie is also jealous, since she has her own SECRET feelings for Tane?

As the tension builds between Mackenzie and Amber over Tane, feisty Amber snaps and swings for Mackenzie!

Unfortunately, someone else gets in the way and is on the receiving end of Amber’s fist. Ouch!

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is trying to go about his usual business as barman at restaurant Salt.

However, Ryder’s granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) still thinks Ryder is in denial about his dad, Evan Slater’s funeral.

As Ryder continues to avoid Alf and also his aunt, Roo (Georgie Parker), can they find a way to convince him not to miss the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to Evan?

