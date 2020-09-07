Home and Away spoilers: WHO drops a bombshell on Dean Thompson?

Just as Dean Thompson is about to join the search for runaways Bella and Nikau on Home and Away, someone leaves him reeling with a SHOCK revelation...

It is panic stations when Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) discovers his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has done a runner from Summer Bay just before her police interview on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby is worried that Bella’s sudden disappearance will raise further suspicions with Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz), who has recently returned to the Bay to investigate the murder of Bella’s dad, Ross last year.

With the clock ticking, Angelo makes it clear that Bella had better show-up for police questioning or he’ll have no choice but to issue a warrant for her arrest…

As Colby and mates, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) search around town for missing Bella, the Parata family suddenly find themselves involved too when they realise Nikau (Kawakawa Fox Reo) has stolen money and gone on the run with Bella.

Can Colby, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) put their previous feud behind them and team-up to find the teenagers?

Meanwhile, Dean continues to avoid questions from his suspicious girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) about what really happened to Ross Nixon.

But as Dean races off to join the search for Bella and Nikau, his ex-lover, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) stops Dean in his tracks when she drops an unexpected bombshell on him…

Amber has a SECRET son… and Dean is the father!

