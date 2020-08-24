Home and Away spoilers: WHO is angry with Jasmine Delaney?

Willow is not happy when she discovers Jasmine is planning to sell the gym on Home and Away. So she decides to give her an angry piece of her mind!

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is ready to leave Summer Bay again after her peacetalks with Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) broke down on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tori won’t let Jasmine see baby stepdaughter, Grace again until the troubled hospital nurse agrees to seek professional help for her mental health issues.

But Jasmine is STILL refusing to accept she has a problem or take responsibility for her recent obsessive behaviour over Grace.

When gym manager, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) realises Jasmine is serious about her plans to leave and sell the gym, she is annoyed at the thought of being out of a job.

Willow confronts Jasmine and things quickly develop into an argument.

Will Jasmine FINALLY listen when angry Willow has some harsh truths for her, and accuses Jasmine of only thinking about herself?

Could this be the wake-up call Jasmine needs to admit that she does need help?

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) are worried about Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) change-of-heart and decision NOT to atend his dad, Evan Slater’s funeral.

Alf decides to talk to his grandson, afraid that Ryder will regret his decision once the funeral is over.

But is Ryder’s mind made up?

Elsewhere, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) still can’t quite bring herself to move out of the Palmer house and leave estranged husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) to fend for himself so soon after his stroke.

Marilyn decides to try and convince John that moving out isn’t a good solution at the moment.

However, John’s home carer, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) has an idea to help John in case of emergency.

With a new plan in place, it seems John officially no longer needs Marilyn to stick around!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5