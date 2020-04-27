Home and Away spoilers: WHO is this mystery man?

Just as Ben Astoni's birthday celebrations are getting underway on Home and Away, an uninvited guest knocks at the door. But WHO is he?

Following Ben Astoni’s (played by Rohan Nichol) change of heart, preparations are underway for Ben’s birthday bash on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben’s wife Maggie (Kestie Morassi) is grateful her husband is back to his happy and loving self after the terrible time he has had battling depression, and being investigated over false drug smuggling accusations.

The party is in full swing at the Astoni house when there’s a knock at the door.

But Maggie’s welcoming smile quickly fades when she recognises the uninvited guest. She is NOT pleased to see him…

But WHO is this mystery man? And what brings him to Summer Bay?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is slowly catching-up on events she missed while she was being held captive by disturbed Douglas.

After seeing a Morgan family photo at boyfriend Justin Morgan’s (James Stewart) garage, Leah realises she hasn’t seen Justin’s younger brother, Mason around in a while.

Will Justin break the terrible news of both Mason and Robbo’s deaths in the events surrounding the hospital siege earlier this year?

Elsewhere, despite being warned by his aunt Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) to mind his own business, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) feels he should tell Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) the truth about Bella Nixon’s (Courtney Miller) ordeal with internet stalker, Tommy.

But if Ryder betrays Bella’s trust, can he kiss goodbye to their friendship too?

Home and Away continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:15pm on Channel 5