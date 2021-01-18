Home and Away spoilers: WHO is the mystery ‘Witness X’?

Colby is in a whole lot of trouble after his arrest on Home and Away. But WHO is the mystery witness who has exposed his killer crime?

There is panic in Summer Bay after Colby Thorne’s (played by Tim Franklin) very public arrest by detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Colby’s younger sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and friends, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor), Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) all know that Colby is GUILTY of shooting dead his hated stapdad, Ross Nixon over a year ago.

However, now they face the very real possibility of seeing Colby sent to prison for the crime.

Things get worse for Colby when Angelo makes it clear he is going to try and make sure the disgraced copper is refused bail.

Colby is left to wonder, WHO is the mystery eye witness who has come forward to expose his crime?

Meanwhile, with Colby under arrest, Dean’s future is on the line too. After all, he helped Colby cover-up the crime and bury Ross’s body out in the bush.

Not willing to see Colby completely take the rap for the crime, Dean decides he is going to CONFESS too…

Elsewhere, Bella and Nikau’s departure to New Zealand has been thrown into chaos following Colby’s arrest.

But with Colby and Bella’s apartment having been invaded by the police, and the Parata house still a target by the gang, WHERE will the pair stay now?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5