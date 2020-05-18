Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Ziggy Astoni’s dad?

Ziggy Astoni is on the warpath for answers on Home and Away. Is there a chance her uncle Marco could really be her biological dad?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) wants answers on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After finding out about her mum Maggie’s (Kestie Morassi) past fling with Marco Astoni (Tim Walter), Ziggy has been left wondering if her uncle Marco could really be her biological dad.

With Maggie’s marriage to husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) already on the line after her SHOCK confession, now she must break the news to Ben that there’s a chance he might NOT be Ziggy’s dad!

Can Maggie repair the fallout with both her husband and daughter?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) return after their quick trip away from the Bay.

Dean’s hopeful that some time away was just what Willow needed to get over her break-up with girlfriend, Alex Neilson.

However, when gym manager Willow discovers the gym did not open while she was away, she loses her cool with an unreliable personal trainer, Stella and sacks her on the spot!

Is Willow still cracking under pressure?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is certain she is ready to return to work at the Diner.

However, an unexpected phone call threatens to send Leah into another downward spiral.

WHO is calling? And what do they want?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5