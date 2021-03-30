Home and Away spoilers: WHO has kidnapped Nikau Parata and friends?

Nikau Parata, his girlfriend Bella and their friends Ryder and Chloe have been kidnapped by a mystery gang on Home and Away!

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon’s (Courtney Miller) BIG night out has not gone as planned on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Nikau, Bella and their friends, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) have been kidnapped!

The frightened friends have no idea by WHO or WHY?

Nikau, Bella, Ryder and Chloe have been locked-in a shipping container overnight.

But the next morning, they quickly discover who is behind their disappearance…

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) tries to make things right with his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).

Mia is wary of getting romantically involved with Ari again.

Especially since he has only just broken-up with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)!

But neither Ari nor Mia can deny there are unresolved feelings between them.

As Ari turns on the charm, Mia finds herself back in his arms… and bed again!

Elsewhere in the Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson’s (Ada Nicodemou) house-hunting has run into trouble.

Justin and Leah think they have found their dream home.

However, Justin’s sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) doesn’t think much of the property and makes her feelings known!

When Tori tries to talk Justin out of putting in an offer for the house, Leah starts to get annoyed with Tori’s unwanted involvement.

Can Tori’s fella, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) find a way to politely warn Tori to mind her own business before there is a BIG family fallout!

ALSO, Ari and his brother Tane (Ethan Browne) are in for a SHOCK.

Tane receives an unexpected phonecall from gang leader, Paul (Jack Finsterer).

Tane and Ari quickly discover that Paul and his gang are behind the disappearance of Nikau and his friends!

But what do the gang want in return for the release of all four teenagers?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR