Home and Away spoilers: WHO will move out of the Parata house?

Things are getting a bit crowded at the Parata house of late on Home and Away. But WHO unexpectedly decides it's time to move out?

Things are getting rather crowded at the Parata residence now that Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has asked his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to move in on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nikau’s uncles, Ari (Rob Kipa Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) are NOT impressed when they discover Bella has moved in without their permission.

Despite Nikau and Bella’s best efforts to smooth things over with Ari and Tane, it looks like Bella’s stay at the Parata house will be short-lived!

However, Bella isn’t the only unwanted houseguest.

Tane is still finding it difficult living under the same roof as his brother Ari’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who Tane secretly has the hots for.

Mackenzie, who also happens to be Tane’s boss at restaurant Salt, has tried to resolve the situation between them.

But when Tane makes it clear they cannot be and are not friends, Mackenzie is left feeling down-in-the-dumps and wonders if moving in with Ari was a BIG mistake.

Will Mackenzie move out of the Parata house?

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has plucked-up the courage to invite Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) out on another date.

Things haven’t exactly been plain sailing between the pair so far, since Owen is the long-lost twin brother of the late Evan Slater, who Roo also had feelings for.

But when Roo and Owen find themselves alone together at Summer Bay House, will the pair finally seal the deal with a kiss?

Stay tuned to find out!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5