Home and Away spoilers: WHO punches Colby Thorne?

The Summer Bay copper is in for a suprise when someone punches him on the beach on Home and Away! WHO has got a grudge against Colby?

Amber Simmons (played by Madeleine Jevic) has only been in Summer Bay for five minutes. But she's already making her presence felt on Home and Away.

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is not impressed when she walks into restaurant Salt and sees flirty Amber chatting to her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

Ziggy demands the lowdown and Dean reveals that years ago he and Amber hooked-up!

Dean assures Ziggy that his past fling with Amber is history. She has nothing to worry about… right?

But it looks like Dean isn’t the only local who Amber already has a connection to.

Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is minding his own business on the beach, when Amber crosses his path and punches him!

What the heck!

WHY does Amber have a grudge against the Summer Bay policeman?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is in a spot of bother after sacking Amber, who was the last home carer available.

With his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) busy with work, will John have to swallow his pride and re-hire Amber to help him with his rehab?

