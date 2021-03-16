Home and Away spoilers: WHO returns to visit Dean Thompson?

Just as Dean Thompson is getting used to Willow being back on Home and Away, someone else returns to Summer Bay! But WHO?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) has only just been reunited with his friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) on Home and Away.

But little does Dean know, but Willow is about to bring another face from the past back into his life…

Willow has yet to reveal the REAL reason she has returned to Summer Bay.

But Dean accidentally finds out for himself when he comes face-to-face with… Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic)!

Willow has encouraged Amber to come back and try to make peace with Dean.

The pair had a massive fallout and Amber did a runner with their young son, Jai.

Is there a chance Dean and Amber can patch-up their differences for the sake of their son?

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are the picture of happiness when they return from their trip.

However, their romantic bubble is burst when Ari’s ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) interrupts the pair at the Parata house.

Mac’s insecurities about Mia resurface and she leaves the scene.

But later, Mac is in for a SHOCK when Ari makes an unexpected decision about their relationship…

Elsewhere, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) are still trying to keep an eye on Martha (Belinda Giblin).

The pair remain puzzled by Martha’s shifty behaviour.

They are unaware that troubled Martha has started to have secret conversations with her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald).

Roo is convinced there is more to Martha’s strange behaviour than meets the eye.

So she decides to snoop through her mum’s sketch book.

WHAT will Roo discover?

