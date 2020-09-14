Home and Away spoilers: WHO shocks Ryder Jackson and Alf Stewart?

"Hogan's ghost!" Alf and Ryder get a spooky SHOCK on Home and Away when they meet the "ghost" of Ryder's dead dad, Evan! What's going on?

Can Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) see dead people on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She has been seeing a man-about-town who looks exactly like Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo), the late father of Roo’s nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

But how is that possible when Roo and Ryder recently attended the funeral of Evan, who was terminally ill?

Roo’s kooky friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) suggests they hold a seance at Summer Bay House to see if they can receive a message from Evan’s “ghost”.

However, maybe Roo isn’t the only person in the family who can see dead people.

Roo’s dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) and grandson, Ryder are down at the Surf Club when they both see Evan’s doppelganger too!

WHAT is going on??

Meanwhile up in the mountains, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), his brother Tane (Ethan Browne) and Ari’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) continue their search for Ari and Tane’s runaway teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

The trio are in for a BIG suprise when an unsuspecting Nikau flags down their car, having gone in search of help after his and Bella’s car broke down in the middle of nowhere!

Nikau is shocked to see the search party and attempts to do a runner!

But Ari, Tane and Mackenzie track him back to the place where he and Bella set-up their campsite.

However, everyone is in for a shock when Nikau discovers Bella’s bags are gone!

How will they find Bella now?

Back in the Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has agreed to meet his long-lost son, Jai.

Dean’s girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) feels pushed out of the picture as Dean meets Jai for the first time and hangs out with his ex and Jai’s mum, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic).

Will Dean and Ziggy’s relationship survive this life-changing situation?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5