Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Willow Harris spy on?

Willow Harris is NOT impressed when she catches Colby making a move on Taylor on Home and Away. But will he listen when she warns him to back-off?

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) is thrown into a panic when he discovers Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) has taken his sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) back in for more police questioning on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer Bay policeman, Colby is prepared to do whatever it takes to cover-up the KILLER SECRET that it was him who pulled the trigger on his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon last year.

Bella knows the terrible truth about what Colby did. But now Colby fears it is only a matter of time before Bella slips-up and reveals the truth…

Determined to throw Angelo off the scent again, Colby teams-up with friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts), who also knows about Colby’s crime, and the pair come-up with a plan to send Angelo rushing-off to pursue a false lead in the case!

Will their plan work?

Meanwhile, Colby isn’t taking any chances and continues to put the moves on Angelo’s wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson), who has been feeling neglected by her busy husband since she came to the Bay.

Willow warns Colby that he’s playing with fire. But will he listen?

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) seems to have a bit too much time on his hands.

WHO will the Surf Club boss find to annoy in the meantime?

