Home and Away spoilers: WHO writes Bella Nixon a letter?

Bella Nixon is left devastated when she receives a handwritten letter from her big brother Colby Thorne in prison on Home and Away. What does it say?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and Dean Thompson (Parick O’Connor) were alarmed when they were refused entry to visit Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) in prison on yesterday’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A prison guard revealed ex-policeman, Colby had been involved in an “incident” behind bars and had been placed in solitary confinement!

Bella is beside herself wondering what has happened to her big brother.

But ALL is revealed, after the prison guard gives Dean a letter from Colby to pass on to Bella…

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) returns to the Bay after his visit to New Zealand.

And he has some surprise news for his uncle, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Nikau bumped into Ari’s stepdaughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) on his travels and she is now in Summer Bay!

How will Ari’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) react when she discovers he has a secret stepdaughter that he never mentioned!

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is back on shift at Salt after returning from his internship on a cruise ship.

A mystery newcomer arrives at the restaurant and immediately gets on the wrong side of Ryder.

She wants a drink but doesn’t have any ID to prove her age.

She then starts bickering with Ryder while he is trying to do his job.

WHO is this girl?

