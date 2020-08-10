Home and Away spoilers: WHO’S that girl with Dean Thompson?

It's definitely NOT Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy! There's a new gal in town on Home and Away. But what's her connection to Dean?

There’s a new arrival in Summer Bay on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But it looks like Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic, who previously played the role of Nurse Lee Radcliffe on Aussie prison drama, Wentworth) already has a connection to one of the locals!

Amber arrives to interview for the job as John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) homecare nurse, as he recovers from his recent stroke.

However, Amber’s no-nonsense attitude soon rubs John up the wrong way and he quickly sacks her after less than a day on the job!

John’s wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is left feeling annoyed and frustrated.

She wonders if ANYONE will be good enough for the job because of fussy John’s high-standards.

Meanwhile, Amber heads to Salt to drown her sorrows.

But she can’t believe her eyes when in walks Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

WHAT is the connection between the pair? Does Dean’s girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have anything to worry about?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is forced to question her feelings for Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) after she offers the dodgy dealer a job at Salt.

Trouble is, Tane has little experience in the hospitality business.

Is Mackenzie making a BIG mistake getting Tane on board?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5