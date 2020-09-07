Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Bella Nixon look so worried?

Bella Nixon starts to panic when she discovers she is going to be questioned by the police about the murder of her dad, Ross, on Home and Away...

Can policeman Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) keep his cool when he is questioned by Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) about the murder of his stepdad, Ross Nixon last year on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby is questioned about the childhood abuse he suffered at the hands of violent, Ross. He clearly had a motive to have wanted Ross dead.

Does Angelo suspect Colby played a part in Ross’s death? Or has killer Colby covered his tracks well?

Meanwhile, Colby’s partner-in-crime, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) also faces an interrogation from Angelo about his whereabouts at the time of Ross’s death.

Can Colby and Dean accurately stick to the cover story they have spun? Or could both former River Boys be facing time behind bars?

There’s panic for Colby’s teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) when she discovers she’s next in line to be interviewed.

As Bella threatens to unravel over knowing the terrible truth about what really happened to her dad, Ross, Colby and Dean worry whether Bella is strong enough to go along with their false alibi…

Elsewhere in the Bay, gym owner, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) tries to reassert her position as boss of the business.

But her behaviour sees her clash with gym manager, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) who has loyally run the business while Jasmine was distracted by all her recent personal problems.

Will some firm words of advice from landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) put bossy Jasmine in her place before she manages to wreck her and Willow’s friendship?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5