Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Jasmine Delaney upset?

Jasmine Delaney is unhappy when Christian once again steps in to play father figure to baby Grace on Home and Away. Has dearly departed Robbo been forgotten?

As the day of baby Grace's first birthday celebrations arrive, Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is NOT a happy camper on Home and Away.

It’s a big occasion for Jasmine too, since Grace is the daughter of Jasmine’s late husband, Robbo.

Jasmine has even bought a beautiful bracelet for Grace and had it engraved on the back in memory of Robbo.

However, as Grace’s mum, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) gets the party underway at the Morgan house, Jasmine feels pushed out of the picture as Tori’s new fella, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) swoops in to take centre stage with Tori and Grace.

Jasmine feels crushed as she watches Tori and Christian play the happy family with Grace.

Worried that Christian will replace Robbo as a father figure in Grace’s memory, Jasmine trashes the beautiful bracelet and begins to wonder if there is room for her in Grace’s life anymore…

Meanwhile, Tori’s brother, Justin (James Stewart) puts on a brave face during the party for his baby niece, even though he is in a lot of pain.

Justin knows he is facing emergency surgery for the tumour on his spine.

But is time running out?

Just when the celebrations are almost over, Justin suddenly collapses, unable to feel his legs…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still trying to make sense of her romantic feelings.

Has she really fallen for Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo). Or is it his late twin brother, Evan she is really thinking about?

With Summer Bay House empty for a few hours, Roo and Owen plan to spend some quality time together.

But will it be enough to get their shaky relationship back on track?

