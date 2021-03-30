Home and Away spoilers: Will Amber Simmons leave Dean again?

Amber Simmons is not happy when she sees Dean looking cosy with his ex-girlfriend Ziggy on Home and Away. Will Amber pack her bags and leave?

Amber Simmons (played by Maddy Jevic) is giving Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) another chance with their son, Jai (River Jarvis) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean has now invited them to move into the apartment.

But the happy family reunion is about to be jeopardised…

Amber gets the wrong idea when she sees Dean hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

Amber jumps to the conclusion that Dean didn’t take Jai to his first day at school because he wanted to be with Ziggy instead.

Angry Amber confronts Dean, and decides she has made a BIG mistake by moving in with him.

Will Amber pack her bags and take Jai away from Dean again?

Meanwhile, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is reeling from her discovery about Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin).

Irene is worried about Martha’s delusional state.

Irene decides to tell Martha’s husband Alf (Ray Meagher) and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) what’s been going on.

Alf and Roo are SHOCKED to discover that Martha has been having hallucinations of her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald)!

Alf and Roo want to stage an intervention.

But will they make the situation worse, when paranoid Martha believes her family is trying to keep her and Kieran apart?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is still undecided whether to keep her unborn baby or not.

She still hasn’t told her ex-boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) that she is pregnant.

When Mac’s brother, Dean finds out, he tries to pressure her to tell Ari about the pregnancy.

WHAT will Mac decide to do?

