Home and Away spoilers: Will Bella Nixon reveal a SHOCK secret?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is feeling super-stressed out about her upcoming interview with Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The teenager knows she must lie to Angelo about what really happened the day her nasty dad, Ross was shot dead.

Otherwise, Bella’s big brother, policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) could be going to prison… for murder!

As Colby continues to put pressure on Bella to stick to the false alibi they have previously agreed on, Bella is left feeling terrified she will make a BIG mistake and slip-up in the police interview room.

Bella’s boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and her buddy, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) both notice Bella isn’t her usual sparky self.

But when an emotional Bella later seeks comfort from Nikau and he demands to know what’s going on, will troubled Bella reveal a bit too much information?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has taken Irene Roberts’ (Lynne McGranger) words of advice on board, and sets out to make things right with friend and housemate, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts).

But she may not have as much luck with work colleague, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), who still doesn’t seem to be keen to let Jasmine look after baby stepdaughter, Grace.

After everything that has happened in recent weeks, will Tori ever truly trust Jasmine again?

