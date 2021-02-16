Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne survive prison ATTACK?

It's not looking good for Colby Thorne when the copper is rushed to hospital after being beaten-up by prison inmates on Home and Away...

The life of Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) hangs in the balance after the policeman was attacked in prison on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Prison nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) performs CPR on unconscious Colby, who was beaten-up after other inmates discovered Colby is a copper.

But while being rushed to Northern District Hospital, Colby suffers a seizure and his condition takes another turn for the worse…

With Colby’s life on the line, hospital nurse, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) alerts Colby’s younger sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and his best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

They race to be beside Colby’s hospital bed.

But with Colby showing no sign of improvement, are Bella and Dean about to say their final goodbyes?

Meanwhile, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) is still trying to prove himself around mum Martha (Belinda Giblin), her husband, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker).

However, Alf still can’t move past what Martha told him about Kieran’s dark past of drinking and violence…

Martha gives Alf a SHOCK ultimatum, not to make her choose between him and Kieran.

But Alf still has a stern warning for Kieran… watch his step, or else!

How will unpredictable Kieran react to Alf’s words of warning?

