Home and Away spoilers: Will Dean Thompson CONFESS to his crime?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is determined to turn himself into the cops and CONFESS to the part he played in covering-up the murder of Ross Nixon on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Dean’s ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is shocked by his decision and tries to change his mind.

At the same time, Ziggy realises she doesn’t want to see Dean go to prison as he still means so much to her.

Hmm, is there still a chance that Ziggy and Dean could get back together again?

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is excited about finally getting to spend some romantic time with Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

Both their busy work schedules at the hospital seem to keep getting in the way of their blossoming romance.

However, after a dinner date at the Morgan house it looks like the lusty medics will finally make it into the bedroom.

But will things go quite as planned?

Elsewhere in Summer Bau, relations are still frosty between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin).

For some reason, Martha is not prepared to sell the house she owns in Merimbula and move to Summer Bay permanently.

Alf fears Martha may not have as much faith in their marriage as he does.

Can the couple reach an understanding? Or is there more trouble ahead?

