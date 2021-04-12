Home and Away spoilers: Will Lewis Hayes MURDER Ari Parata?

Things take a sinster turn at the hospital when nurse Lewis Hayes prepares to give patient Ari a LETHAL injection on Home and Away...

Is Lewis Hayes (played by Luke Arnold) really going to murder patient, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As patients continue to mysteriously die at Northern District Hospital, nurse Lewis intends to frame Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) for the deaths.

Lewis has been out for payback on Christian ever since the death of his wife, Anna.

Unfortunately, now it looks like coma patient Ari is going to become the next victim.

As Lewis prepares to secretly give Ari a lethal injection, will anyone catch him in the act before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, the Parata family get-together to discuss what to do.

Ari’s condition hasn’t improved since the hit-and-run and now they fear the worst.

Christian wants to bring Ari out of the coma.

But the medic is still questioning his professional judgement and wonders if he is making the right decision.

As hope is fading for Ari, what decision will be made?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is in a spin as she waits for news about Ari.

She never got around to telling ex-boyfriend, Ari that she is pregnant.

And now the restaurant boss is unsure if she wants to become a single mum.

During a heart-to-heart with Ari’s younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne), he senses something is troubling Mac.

Will Tane guess Mac’s baby bombshell?

ALSO, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are anxiously awaiting further news about their dream home.

The couple have handed over the money.

Now they can’t wait to pick-up the keys and move in!

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR