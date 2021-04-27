Home and Away spoilers: Will Mia Anderson reveal the baby bombshell?

Mia Anderson faces a dilemma on Home and Away after discovering the SHOCK truth about Mac's pregnancy. Will she tell boyfriend Ari the truth?

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) has just got back together with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away

Ari wants Mia to move in with him as soon as he is released from hospital.

But he’s unaware she is keeping a BIG secret from him…

Mia has discovered the truth about Ari’s ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie’s pregnancy.

Mia’s discovery stirs up painful memories about the baby she and Ari loved and lost all those years ago.

Ari senses there’s something troubling Mia.

Will she reveal Mac’s secret?

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) appear to be all loved-up.

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is still not completely comfortable with their relationship.

He’s especially protective of Chloe since she is practically family.

But Ryder is determined to prove he is boyfriend material.

When Ari comes home from hospital, Ryder is going to reveal he and Chloe are dating.

Nikau offers to help Ryder prepare a speech in Mauri culture, as a sign of respect to Ari.

But when it comes time for Ryder’s big speech, he doesn’t quite get the reaction he was expecting!

Elsewhere, nobody has been able to get in touch with the missing John Palmer (Shane Withington).

But little do they know, the disgraced Surf Club President is hiding out at the Palmer house!

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) becomes suspicious and decides to stakeout the house!

The surfer dude comes up with a crafty plan to get John out of the house.

Will Dean unexpectedly be the one to convince John to come out of hiding and face the music?

