Home and Away spoilers: Will Robbo survive THIS massive car crash?

Robbo's confrontation with crooked copper Scott takes a dangerous turn on Home and Away when his car flips over and crashes...

Robbo (played by Jake Ryan) is reeling from the revelation his trusted police pal Scott Larkin (Trent Baines) is corrupt on Home and Away

Instead of working to protect Robbo and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), Scott is now working against them!

Desperate to reach Jasmine, who is caught-up in the hospital siege at Northern Districts, Robbo tries to talk his way out of trouble with Scott, who is armed and dangerous!

But when Scott still intends to drive Robbo to his doom, Robbo resorts to desperate measures which puts both their lives on their line in a high speed crash…

Meanwhile, the tension continues at the hospital.

Bella Nixon’s (Courtney Miller) life is in jeopardy after the teenager took an accidental overdose of pills.

Restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is determined to help the troubled teenager, even if it means risking her own life to defy the gunmen and get medical supplies.

Meanwhile, nobody is aware that policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and his buddy Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) have sneaked into the hospital!

After climbing down the elevator shaft, Colby and Dean try and come-up with a plan to take the gunmen by surprise.

But when Dean’s phone suddenly sounds, will the gunmen be alerted to their presence?

