Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Willow Harris and Alex Neilson?

Willow panics that her secret is OUT when someone walks in on her and Alex looking mighty cosy together on Home and Away...

Willow Harris (played by Sarah Roberts) and Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) have finally taken their relationship to the next level by spending the night together on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Willow is not yet ready for the rest of Summer Bay to discover the gossip about her personal life.

So when Willow’s teenage housemate, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) barges into the bedroom and catches the pair together, Willow panics that her secret will soon be OUT!

Can Willow convince an intrigued Bella to keep quiet about her and Alex, until she can pluck up the courage to tell people in her own time?

Meanwhile, with his sister Bella now out of the hospital, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) tries to make amends with girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), after Colby sided with Bella during a heated confrontation with Mackenzie.

However, it looks like it could be too little, too late…

Fed-up with Colby sidelining her every time Bella needs his help, Mackenzie coldly reminds Colby he has made his decision and made his feelings very clear. So now he can live with ’em and leave Mackenzie the hell alone!

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is having more luck in the love department after his kiss with co-worker Jade (Mia Morrissey) at Salt.

However, when the pair find themselves outside Jade’s van at the Caravan Park, Ryder is confused as to whether Jade wants them to take things to the next level.

Will they both misread each other’s signals?

