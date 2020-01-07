Home and Away spoilers: WHO sees Willow Harris and Alex Neilson kiss?

After spending the evening together at Salt, Willow Harris and Alex Neilson take things further with a kiss on Home and Away! But WHO sees them?

Despite THAT slightly awkward kiss recently, the friendship between Willow Harris (played by Sarah Roberts) and new doctor-in-town, Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) has been blossoming nicely on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is intrigued when she finds a dressed-up Willow waiting for Alex at Salt.

The women hit the tequila during their “date” and both open up about their pasts.

At the end of the evening, both women give into their attraction for each other and kiss!

But their flirtation may not stay secret for long, as someone has seen them. But WHO?

Also in today’s episode, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) clash after his threat to take Robbo (Jake Ryan) to court over custody of baby Grace.

Justin’s daughter Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts) and his younger brother Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) are also shocked to see what a state Justin is in.

Is there any way to peacefully resolve the conflict between the men?

Meanwhile, policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is still trying to do right by his teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and stay away from ex-girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

However, after some words of wisdom from friend Willow, Colby begins to wonder if he’s done the right thing sacrificing his own happiness for Bella’s sake.

So he secretly makes plans to meet Mackenzie that night, unaware Bella has overheard his secret conversation…

