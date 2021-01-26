Home and Away spoilers: Witness X…Willow Harris BETRAYS Colby Thorne!

As Colby Thorne's murder trial gets underway, the accused copper is in for a SHOCK when he discovers the identity of "Witness X" on Home and Away...

As the day of his murder trial arrives, Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) remains unaware that his longtime friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is about to BETRAY him in court on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

For unknown reasons, Willow has been secretly working with detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) to get a recorded confession from policeman, Colby, admitting that he shot dead his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon!

As Colby’s sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and his best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) join him in court, everyone is in for a SHOCK when the prosecution calls on Willow (aka “Witness X”) to take the stand and testify against Colby…

Is Willow about to help bring about Colby’s downfall? And WHY??

Meanwhile, away from all the courtroom drama, Marilyn Chambers’s (Emily Symons) friends are all curious as to why she has joined a dating app.

Is it because her estranged husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has a profile on the same app?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) reckons Marilyn should delete the app.

But as Marilyn’s phone begins to ping with likes from interested fellas, it seems she’s not quite ready to delete the app just yet!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR