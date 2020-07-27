Home and Away spoilers: Willow Harris uncovers Jasmine Delaney’s SECRET!

Will Jasmine Delaney finally be forced to 'fess-up after Willow discovers she has been posing as baby Grace's mum online on Home and Away...

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) continues to make accusations that Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) has been neglecting her baby daughter, Grace, following the carjacking and Grace’s accidental kidnapping on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Her friends Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are shocked by Jasmine’s angry outbursts and begin to wonder about her mental stability.

Wondering what’s going on with Jasmine, worried Willow does some digging around and accidentally discovers Jasmine has been posing as Grace’s mum on an online forum for weeks!

How will Jasmine react when Willow confronts her over her obsessive and sinister behaviour?

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is still anxiously awaiting news from his aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about his terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater.

Ryder knows time is running out for Evan and can only fear the worst…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) are officially back together.

The rest of the Bay are super-excited the couple have decided to give their marriage another go.

Maggie and Ben’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) suggests celebratory drinks at local restaurant, Salt.

But WHY does Maggie suddenly seem anything but happy about the situation?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5