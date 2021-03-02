Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni argues with Mackenzie Booth

Ziggy Astoni and Mackenzie Booth have an almighty bust-up on today's episode of Home and Away. But WHO do they fall out over?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) still hasn’t told her ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) about her NEW romance with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ziggy’s decision doesn’t sit well with her housemate and Dean’s sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

When Mac returns home to the farmhouse and once again finds Ziggy and Tane sneaking around, she pushes Ziggy to tell Dean the truth.

However, Ziggy has had enough of Mac offering her opinion on Ziggy’s love life… and she SNAPS!

Will Ziggy and Mac have a terrible falling out over Tane and Dean?

Meanwhile, unaware of everything that has been going on, Dean confides in Mac that he still hasn’t given up hope of another chance with Ziggy.

Will an awkward Mac come clean to Dean with the truth about Ziggy and Tane?

Elsewhere, Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) continues to disapprove of the way Surf Club president, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) treats John Palmer (Shane Withington).

Susie reckons John’s hard work at the Surf Club goes unnoticed and Alf should show him more respect.

But how will Alf react when he discovers Susie has talked John into running AGAINST Alf for the role of Surf Club president!

It looks like the scene is set for an epic showdown between John and Alf!

ALSO, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is worried about her brother Justin’s (James Stewart) suspicious behaviour.

The hospital doc is convinced Justin is hiding something from her.

Could it be, Justin is unwell again and the tumour on his spine has returned?

When Tori’s fiance, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) confronts Justin about what’s going on, will Justin be forced to come clean about the SURPRISE engagement party he has been planning for the couple?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR