Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni confesses ALL!

Dean's joy at seeing ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, back in the Bay is short-lived when she makes a SHOCK confession on Home and Away...

What is Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) doing back in Summer Bay in today’s episode of Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ziggy broke-up with boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and left the Bay to start a job working as a mechanic for a racing team.

However, it seems Ziggy’s guilty conscience has got the better of her… and she has come back to CONFESS!

Having unexpectedly quit her job, Ziggy finds Dean outside the Surf Club and admits to kissing that other fella, Joe while at a party…

Ziggy knows she made a mistake but tries to assure Dean that nothing more happened between her and Joe.

Unfortunately, Dean doesn’t quite see things the same way. Heartbroken, he walks away from Ziggy.

Are this couple definitely done for good?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) continue to hide out in a treatment room at the hospital, where gunmen are holding everyone hostage.

Bella is getting increasingly ill and confesses to Mackenzie how she stole some unknown pills from the hospital and took them.

Mackenzie fears Bella has unknowingly taken an overdose and could die unless she gets medical help…

Unaware of the danger his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is in at the hospital, Robbo (Jake Ryan) prepares to interrogate baddie Des Hendrix (Matt Zeremes).

After the murders of Sgt Lance Salisbury and Dylan Carter, Robbo begins to wonder if someone in the AFP is dirty and has been helping the criminals target Robbo and Jasmine.

But will Des give Robbo the information he wants?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5