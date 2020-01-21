Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni and Dean Thompson BUST-UP!

Ziggy and Dean's relationship is suddenly looking rocky on Home and Away. Will she change her mind about accepting the trial job?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) and his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are at odds on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) after their bust-up over Ziggy’s new job offer.

Ziggy has been offered a trial run as a mechanic with a race car team. But if she lands the full-time job it will mean leaving Summer Bay… and Dean doesn’t want her to go.

While Ziggy is conflicted over what to do, her parents Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben (Rohan Nichol) both think it would be a terrible shame if she turned down such a great opportunity.

After both Maggie and Ben challenge Dean over the issue, will he realise he’s being selfish and holding Ziggy back from pursuing a big career move?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her husband Robbo (Jake Ryan) have finally put their differences behind them and are enjoying playing happy families with Robbo’s new baby daughter, Grace.

However, still haunted by memories of what happened to his other children, Robbo can’t bring himself to fully relax while Grace is out of his sight.

So when Jasmine decides to help by taking Grace out for a walk, she’s startled when Robbo flies into a panic over their whereabouts and is angry they left the apartment without him.

Maybe Robbo isn’t ready to trust Jasmine around Grace after all…

Elsewhere at the Diner, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her husband John Palmer at super-excited at the news their friend Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has asked his long-lost wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) to move into Summer Bay House.

But while Alf doesn’t want any fuss made, Marilyn and John have other ideas!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5