Home and Away spoilers: Will Ziggy Astoni ever forgive mum Maggie?

Ziggy Astoni's fallout with her mum Maggie starts to cause conflict between her and boyfriend Dean on Home and Away. WHAT will she do?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is still avoiding her mum, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ziggy was left reeling when she discovered Maggie had a one-night stand with Ziggy’s uncle, Marco years earlier. This led to the SHOCK possibility that Marco might be Ziggy’s biological dad!

However, paternity test results have now confirmed that Ben (Rohan Nichol) has been Ziggy’s dad all along.

So Ziggy’s boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) can’t understand why she is still ignoring Maggie’s phonecalls and refusing to have anything to do with her.

But when Dean tries to push Ziggy into talking to her mum, she SNAPS and warns him to stay out of family business!

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is still trying to come to terms with her phantom pregnancy.

She decides to focus all her attention on baby Grace, since she is the last flesh and blood connection she has to late husband, Robbo now that she is not expecting his child.

Jasmine enjoys a nice day out with Grace and friend, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

Will it help her move on from her crushing disappointment?

Elsewhere, the Parata family are ready to put roots down in Summer Bay.

But their search for their own place comes to a halt when Gemma (Bree Peters) makes an alarming discovery.

With Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) now back working at the Diner, could replacement waitress Gemma now see herself out of a job?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5