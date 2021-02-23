Home and Away spoilers: Does Ziggy Astoni have the HOTS for Tane Parata?

Ziggy Astoni has been trying to resist the charms of Tane Parata since THAT hook-up on Home and Away. But can she avoid temptation for much longer?

Nothing more has happened between Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) since their recent hook-up on Home and Away.

Tane reckons Ziggy should give him another chance so they can explore something more.

However, Ziggy is reluctant to get involved with another bad boy.

Don’t forget about all the trouble she went through with her ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

But despite trying to think with her head, Ziggy’s heart feels otherwise.

After having a HOT and HEAVY dream involving Tane, will Ziggy finally decide to act on her feelings for him?

Meanwhile, there’s a family reunion at the Parata house when Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) is reunited with his stepdaughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Ari’s nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) bumped into Chloe on his way back to Summer Bay from New Zealand.

So now Chloe has decided to come and hangout in the Bay for a while.

Chloe is thrilled to see Ari again after so long.

But she’s in for a SHOCK when she discovers he was in prison during those missing years!

WHY did Chloe’s mum, Mia lie to her about Ari being sent to prison?

Elsewhere, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) is desperate for alcohol.

So he rejects an invitation to join his mum, Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) and half-sister, Roo (Georgie Parker) for dinner and secretly sneaks off to Salt.

Restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is none-the-wiser about Kieran’s dark past when he orders an alcoholic drink at the bar.

However, will barman Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) suspicions be raised when he catches Kieran about to drink?

