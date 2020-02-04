Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni is back… will she get the job?

Ziggy returns home after her trial run at the racetrack on Home and Away. But the question is, will she land the full-time job and leave the Bay?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is thrilled when his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) returns to the Bay after her trial run as a mechanic with a race team on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean is happy that Ziggy’s work trial went well. But deep down he is still worried that if she lands the full-time job, she’ll be leaving both him and Summer Bay behind.

Later that evening, Ziggy gets a call from supervisor Kurt at the racetrack. But is it good… or BAD news?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is in the mood to celebrate after gym boss Robbo (Jake Ryan) unexpectedly gave her a promotion and offered her a job as the new manager of the gym, since he and wife Jasmine (Sam Frost) have announced their plans to leave the Bay.

But Willow’s happy celebrations at Salt soon take a bumpy turn when restaurant owner Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) gets drunk and clashes with ex-boyfriend Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

ALSO, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still trying to keep the peace between her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his younger brother, Mason (Orpheus Pledger).

The brothers have been arguing over a plan of action for their sister Tori (Penny McNamee), who remains in a coma in hospital.

Could there now be a solution to bring Tori back from the city to Northern Districts Hospital so she is closer to her family and friends?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5