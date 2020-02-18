Home and Away spoilers: WHO is the mystery fella Ziggy Astoni kisses?

Uh-oh, that didn't take long. Mistakenly thinking ex-boyfriend Dean has already moved on, Ziggy decides to do the same on Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is planning to party hard with her new race crew friends on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) after calling her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor), only for a mystery woman to answer his phone.

Ziggy wrongly assumes Dean has already moved on with another woman. So she decides two can play at that game!

As the car park party ramps up, Ziggy catches the eye of party boy, Joe (Frazer Lee).

Later that night, alone in her motel room, Ziggy answers a knock at the door. It’s Joe.

Before long, the pair are kissing! How far will Ziggy go to forget Dean? When all the while, he is still pining for her back in Summer Bay.

Meanwhile, back in Summer Bay, Ziggy’s parents Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) are worried after witnessing Dean being arrested, following a fight in Salt.

They realise Dean is handling his break-up with Ziggy very badly and has fallen back into his bad boy ways.

Down at the police station, Dean’s policeman pal Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) tries to get through to Dean about his bad behaviour.

But when sulky Dean challenges Colby to either charge him or let him go, what will copper Colby decide to do?

Back at Salt, bartender Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is shocked when he sees new girlfriend Jade (Mia Morrissey) steal cash again.

But this time, Ryder has had enough and warns Jade to come clean to their boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)… or he will!

Elsewhere, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is still faking her illness in order to manipulate her big brother Colby into staying away from ex-girlfriend Mackenzie.

However, Mackenzie is onto Bella’s games. But will Colby listen when his ex tries to warn him about his scheming sister?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5