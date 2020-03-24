Home and Away spoilers: What is Ziggy Astoni’s BIG news?

It looks like Ziggy Astoni and Dean are about to take the next step in their relationship when he asks her to move in with him on Home and Away!

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) has agreed to become flatmates with his buddy Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Summer Bay copper Colby may soon regret the decision, when Dean decides to ask his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) to move into the apartment too!

Colby is annoyed that Dean didn’t ask him first. But is Ziggy really ready to move in with Dean? Or could it be their relationship is moving a bit too fast?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) attempts to adjust to life after the death of her husband Robbo.

The hospital nurse has moved back in with friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) at the Beach House.

But she’s sad at the thought her best friend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) will soon be leaving the Bay to start a new life with her doctor girlfriend Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) in Queensland.

However, having overheard Jasmine share her sadness with Irene, Alex starts to wonder if asking Willow to leave town with her is the right thing to do.

Elsewhere, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is getting annoyed by big brother Colby constantly questioning her about her counselling sessions.

She finally SNAPS and reveals the REAL reason she dreads opening up to the counsellor…

