Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni returns… to SHOCK news!

Ziggy Astoni is alarmed when Tane reveals what else was hidden in the van that she has made "vanish". And now his life is on the line on Home and Away...

Ziggy thought she was doing dodgy dealer, Tane Parata a favour by making the infamous van and its contents "disappear".

Ziggy thought she was doing dodgy dealer, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and herself a favour by making the infamous van and its contents “disappear”.

However, she is in for a BIG shock when Tane reveals what else was hidden in the van.

And now that the van and the illegal drugs are gone, Tane and his nearest and dearest could be in even more danger.

Tane has two days to find $25,000 to pay the bad guys… or he’s a DEAD man!

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) have spent another night together at the motel.

But their lust bubble is about to be burst when word reaches them that Taylor’s police detective husband, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) has now rumbled their secret affair.

While Taylor begins to panic, Colby remains strangely calm at the news.

Wondering why Angelo hasn’t yet confronted them about the affair or what his next move is, cunning Colby convinces Taylor to steal a key from Angelo so he can open the draw containing the case files about the murder of Colby’s stepdad, Ross Nixon.

But will Angelo catch Colby snooping?

In the mean time, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is not impressed by her brother Colby’s continued reckless behaviour.

She decides enough is enough and decides she WILL leave the Bay and move to New Zealand with boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) after all!

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is back in the Bay after her trip away with love interest, Owen Slater.

But could it be that Roo and Owen’s romance has already run into trouble?

When Roo’s nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) wonder about Owen’s whereabouts, Roo quickly shuts down the conversation.

WHY is Roo avoiding all discussions about Owen and their trip?

