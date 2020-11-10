Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni makes a SHOCK discovery!

When Ziggy Astoni unexpectedly returns to the garage after closing time will she catch Tane with his stolen goods on Home and Away?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is happy to have Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) working with her at the garage on Home and Away

But little does Ziggy know, new employee Tane has gone back to his bad lad ways and is secretly using the garage for some dodgy business!

Tane has parked a white van full of stolen goods at the garage. It needs to be moved before boss Ziggy arrives for work in the morning.

But when Ziggy unexpectedly returns to the garage after hours, will she catch Tane and discover exactly what he is up to?

At the Morgan house, Justin (James Stewart) receives an update about his medical condition.

But it’s not the news he was hoping to hear.

Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) has already confirmed that Justin’s tumour has returned.

He now needs more surgery or a round of radiotherapy…

Meanwhile, the will they/won’t they romantic thrills continue for Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) when hospital colleague, Christian invites Tori for dinner at Salt.

But things get off to a terrible and very awkward start.

Is this potential romance between the medics doomed before it has even begun?

