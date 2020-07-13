Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni makes a SHOCK discovery!

After another angry bust-up between her parents on Home and Away, Ziggy Astoni tries to play peacekeeper. But she makes a startling discovery!

As the latest talks between Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) and her estranged husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) break down, their daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is brought in to play peacekeeper on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But things are far worse than Ziggy imagined…

Not only is Ziggy’s fed-up mum, Maggie ready to leave Summer Bay. But she is now considering moving to Italy!

With the couple’s marriage still on the rocks, will the news of Maggie’s imminent departure shake-up Ben enough to try and save their relationship before it’s too late?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) want to make sure Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has a great 18th birthday.

But they are both in for a surprise when previous hell-raiser, Bella isn’t interested in doing anything WILD.

She’s happy just to chill on the beach!

Could this be the new and mature Bella after her recent stay at a therapy camp?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is making steady progress with his recovery from a stroke.

However, deep down, John is feeling helpless and frustrated.

When dutiful wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) once again comes to his aid in hospital, John SNAPS and lashes out, leaving Marilyn alarmed…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5