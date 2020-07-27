Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Ziggy Astoni look so surprised?

Maggie and Ben have some BIG news about their future on Home and Away. But is their daughter Ziggy Astoni gonna like what they have to say?

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) should be thrilled that she and husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) are gonna give their marriage another try on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But for some reason, she isn’t.

Maggie eventually admits she’s feeling under pressure from all the attention of the community. Plus, the school teacher can’t find a replacement job, having quit her role at Summer Bay High School when she was planning to move to Italy.

When Ben realises Maggie is feeling adrift in Summer Bay, he suggests they stick to Maggie’s original plan but now BOTH move to Italy!

How will the couple’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) react to the news? Will she decide to move with them?

Meanwhile, is Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) beginning to regret her offer to be husband, John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) live-in carer, following his stroke?

John is grumpy at the best of times. But the frustration of life in a wheelchair and not being able to do a whole lot for himself is starting to take its toil.

After John SNAPS again and takes his frustrations out on poor Marilyn, she decides enough is enough and storms out of the Palmer house!

Is stressed-out Marilyn ready to give up on John?

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is working a shift at Salt when he receives a phonecall from his aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) who is on the road with Ryder’s dying dad, Evan Slater.

But will the phone call bring good… or bad news?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5