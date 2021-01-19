Home and Away spoilers: Is Ziggy Astoni the mystery “Witness X”?

Colby is determined to find out the identity of the mystery "Witness X" on Home and Away. He thinks it is Ziggy Astoni! But has he got it all WRONG?

Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz) thought he was going to have the last laugh after arresting Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) over the murder of his stepdad, Ross Nixon on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Angelo’s attempt to stop Colby being granted bail fail when local gym boss, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) uses the fitness business as collateral to raise the money to get disgraced policeman Colby released!

But no sooner is Colby out of police custody, he is determined to find out the identity of the mystery “Witness X” who has come forward to expose his crime.

After doing some detective work, Colby jumps to the conclusion that Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is the mystery witness… and angrily storms off to confront her!

Is Colby right?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is reeling from the revelation that her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) helped Colby cover-up Ross’s murder and bury his body out in the bush.

Mackenzie confronts Dean over the crime and realises there is a strong possibility he could be going to prison…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) fears for the safety of his uncles, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) who are getting in deeper with gang leader, Paul (Jack Finsterer) who wants the brothers to get involved in a robbery.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR