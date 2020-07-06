Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Ziggy Astoni’s dilemma?

After discovering the truth about Ben and Gemma on Home and Away, Ziggy Astoni faces the dilemma of whether to tell her mum Maggie about Ben's new relationship?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is puzzled after Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) angrily warned her to keep her dad, Ben (Rohan Nichol) away from Nikau’s mum, Gemma (Bree Peters) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, when Ziggy storms over to Ben’s motel room for an explanation, she discovers the truth for herself after she interrupts a cosy chat between Ben and Gemma!

With any hope of her parents Ben and Maggie (Kestie Morassi) saving their troubled marriage now looking unlikely, will angry Ziggy break the news to Maggie that Ben has already moved onto another woman?

Meanwhile, the Parata family are at odds after teenager Nikau’s angry reaction to Gemma and Ben.

With nobody happy about their relationship, will Ben and Gemma call it quits and decide they are better off as just good friends?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) continues to feel shut out as husband, John Palmer (Shane Withngton) recovers from a stroke in hospital.

John doesn’t want Marilyn to see him in such a terrible state and has forbidden her to visit him at Northern District Hospital.

However, seeing how upset Marilyn is, can family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) convince stubborn John to change his mind and allow Marilyn to support him through his recovery?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5