Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Ziggy Astoni’s new housemate?

Ziggy Astoni is on the lookout for a new housemate after her break-up with boyfriend Dean on Home and Away. But WHO does she ask to move in?

It’s definitely all over between Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) after his SHOCK confession that he was an accomplice to murder on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But when Ziggy breaks the news to Dean’s sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), the ladies unexpectedly come up with a plan to move in together!

So where does this leave Mackenzie and her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams)?

Ari wants Mackenzie to stay at the Parata house permanently but he’s unaware of the ongoing tension (and chemistry!) between his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Mackenzie!

Ari can’t understand what’s going on and shares his woes with Tane.

Will guilty Tane give away the fact that he might have had something to do with Mackenzie’s sudden decision to move out of the Parata house?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, romance is definitely blossoming between Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo).

The rest of the family are all rooting for Roo to find love again.

But that doesn’t stop Roo’s nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) from giving Owen a friendly warning to treat Roo right… or else!

