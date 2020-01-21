Home and Away spoilers: What is Ziggy Astoni’s SURPRISE news?

Ziggy is excited to share some unexpected news with parents Maggie and Ben on Home and Away. But how will her boyfriend Dean react when he finds out?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has some exciting news in today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ziggy breaks the news to parents Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben (Rohan Nichol) that she has landed a trial working as a mechanic for a race car team. But if she lands a full-time job with the team it will mean leaving Summer Bay!

While Maggie and Ben are both thrilled at the BIG opportunity, how will Ziggy’s boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) react to the news?

Meanwhile, a humiliated Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has been sent packing from the hospital after trying to make amends with stroppy teenager Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

Mackenzie storms off, equally annoyed Bella’s brother/her boyfriend Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) didn’t support her during the row that broke out at the hospital.

With Colby now sidelining Mackenzie while he supports Bella, who was just diagnosed with tetanus, could the couple’s relationship be doomed… again?

Elsewhere at the hospital, things are awkward between junior doc Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) and boss Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) after she reprimanded him for prying into her private life and her blossoming romance with Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts).

But deep down, does Alex realise Mason was right and surely it’s time for her and Willow to start making things more official with their relationship?

